Left Menu

BPEA EQT exits CoForge; sells entire 26.63% stake for Rs 7,683 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 20:46 IST
BPEA EQT exits CoForge; sells entire 26.63% stake for Rs 7,683 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Hulst BV, an affiliate of private equity firm BPEA EQT on Thursday divested its entire 26.63 per cent stake in Coforge Ltd (formerly NIIT Technologies) for Rs 7,683 crore through an open market transaction.

The Netherlands-registered Hulst BV is owned and controlled by funds affiliated with BPEA EQT (formerly known as Baring Private Equity Asia).

HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, SBI MF, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, SmallCap World Fund Inc and Societe Generale were among the buyers of the shares of Coforge.

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, Hulst BV offloaded 1,62,71,260 shares, amounting to a 26.63 per cent stake in Coforge.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 4,722.15 apiece, taking the aggregate transaction size to Rs 7,683.53 crore.

At the end of June quarter, Hulst BV held more than 1.62 crore shares which is equivalent to 26.63 per cent stake in Coforge.

On Thursday, shares of Coforge zoomed 9.40 per cent to close at Rs 5,375 apiece on the NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023