Chamoli: 30 meters of Pagal Nala washed away in Chamoli, Badrinath NH blocked

About 30 meters of Pagal Nala on the Badrinath National Highway has been washed away amid incessant rains in the Chamoli district, said an official on Friday. District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana told ANI over the phone that due to incessant rains, 30 meters of the Pagal Nala on the Badrinath NH washed away following heavy rainfall in the region.

The washout has obstructed the Badrinath highway. Work on clearing of the debris from the highway is underway, said the DM. Earlier today, an injured person was rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) after being trapped on the Badrinath highway due to the falling debris triggered by debris in the Chamoli district.

According to the SDRF, information was received by Kotwali in Joshimath late Thursday night that an injured person had been trapped due to falling debris near the Pagalnala area of Chamoli district. An SDRF team immediately reached the spot and carried out a rescue operation in the pitch-dark and harsh circumstances of the night.

Subsequently, the injured person was rescued and brought to the other side by means of a stretcher, from where he was sent to hospital for treatment, said an SDRF official. "The rescued individual had got trapped on the Badrinath highway while he was on a trek. He was injured while returning from the trek and was therefore unable to cross the obstructed road," said the official.

A total of 12 village link roads have been closed due to boulders following landslides, said the District Disaster Officer. An official estimate earlier, put the toll from rain-related incidents in the state at 52 while 37 people were reported to have sustained injuries. (ANI)

