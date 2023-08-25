Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Indiaspora G20 Forum members

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar interacted with members of the Indiaspora G20 Forum at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas on Friday. With the 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of the G20 (Group of 20), scheduled to begin next month in the national capital under India’s presidency, Delhi police authorities are busy making special arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the arrival of the high-profile delegates, including heads of states, for the mega event.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing work and preparedness for the upcoming G20 Summit. The LG said the work has to be carried out on a war footing to ensure that no gaps are left in civil, electrical, horticulture, medical and security preparedness as the next seven days were crucial to complete all the envisaged projects.

According to a press statement from the governor's office, the LG made it clear that the G-20 Summit had presented the city with an opportunity to create permanent assets for people and the final shape should be given to each aspect of the projects, be it the installation of statues, sculptures, artefacts fountains, lighting, flower pots etc. expeditiously so that everything should be fully tested, functional and operational. Many heads of state and diplomats, including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron, are expected to be attending the G20 Leaders' Summit.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil society. (ANI)

