Left Menu

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Indiaspora G20 Forum members

The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, interacted with members of the Indiaspora G20 Forum at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 00:10 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 23:38 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Indiaspora G20 Forum members
Visuals from the interaction. (Photo source: official Twitter account of Vice President of India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar interacted with members of the Indiaspora G20 Forum at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas on Friday. With the 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of the G20 (Group of 20), scheduled to begin next month in the national capital under India’s presidency, Delhi police authorities are busy making special arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the arrival of the high-profile delegates, including heads of states, for the mega event.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing work and preparedness for the upcoming G20 Summit. The LG said the work has to be carried out on a war footing to ensure that no gaps are left in civil, electrical, horticulture, medical and security preparedness as the next seven days were crucial to complete all the envisaged projects.

According to a press statement from the governor's office, the LG made it clear that the G-20 Summit had presented the city with an opportunity to create permanent assets for people and the final shape should be given to each aspect of the projects, be it the installation of statues, sculptures, artefacts fountains, lighting, flower pots etc. expeditiously so that everything should be fully tested, functional and operational. Many heads of state and diplomats, including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron, are expected to be attending the G20 Leaders' Summit.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil society. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global
3
(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander to lunar surface

(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander...

 India
4
Jharkhand govt inks pact with TGESPL for India's 'first' hydrogen fuel project

Jharkhand govt inks pact with TGESPL for India's 'first' hydrogen fuel proje...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023