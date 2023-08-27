Left Menu

Gunman kills three, himself in racially motivated shooting - Jacksonville sheriff

"He hated Black people," Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters told a press conference. The suspect, whom Waters described as a white male, was not identified. Waters said authorities believed the shooter acted alone, and that before the shooting he had authored "several manifestos," detailing his hatred for Black people.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2023 04:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 04:26 IST
Gunman kills three, himself in racially motivated shooting - Jacksonville sheriff

A man armed with a high-powered rifle and handgun killed three people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, before shooting himself, in what local law enforcement described as a racially motivated crime. "He hated Black people," Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters told a press conference.

The suspect, whom Waters described as a white male, was not identified. Waters said all three victims - two men and a woman - were Black. Waters said authorities believed the shooter acted alone, and that before the shooting he had authored "several manifestos," detailing his hatred for Black people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
3
Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bioblend CBD Gummies Reviews) Is It Safe Or Scam?

Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bi...

 Global
4
Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023