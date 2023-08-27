Gunman kills three, himself in racially motivated shooting - Jacksonville sheriff

A man armed with a high-powered rifle and handgun killed three people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, before shooting himself, in what local law enforcement described as a racially motivated crime. "He hated Black people," Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters told a press conference.

The suspect, whom Waters described as a white male, was not identified. Waters said all three victims - two men and a woman - were Black. Waters said authorities believed the shooter acted alone, and that before the shooting he had authored "several manifestos," detailing his hatred for Black people.

