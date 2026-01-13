Maersk's Successful Voyage Through Troubled Waters: A New Era of Navigation

Danish shipping giant Maersk announced on Monday that one of its vessels has successfully traversed the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait, following a previous trial of the route amidst hope induced by a ceasefire in Gaza.

The U.S.-flagged Maersk Denver, identified by voyage 552W and part of the MECL service, made its passage through Bab el-Mandeb and into the Red Sea on 11-12 January 2026, marking a significant achievement for the company.

Maersk indicated that, should security standards continue to be upheld, they plan a gradual resumption of navigation through the East-West corridor via the Suez Canal and the Red Sea. However, no further voyages have been announced at this stage.