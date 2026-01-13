Captain Faces Trial Over Fatal Collision in British Waters

The trial of Russian national Vladimir Motin commenced Tuesday, focusing on his role in a fatal maritime collision off Britain's east coast last year. British prosecutors argue that Motin, captain of the Solong, was grossly negligent.

Motin's ship collided with the anchored Stena Immaculate, resulting in a fire that spread to both vessels. The crash is linked to the presumed death of crew member Mark Pernia.

The court heard evidence of Motin neglecting warnings, ultimately doing 'absolutely nothing' to prevent the crash, despite being in sole charge of the vessel's watch duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)