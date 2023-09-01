Centre starts 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar' campaign

In order to encourage the culture of generation of GST invoices/bills on payments, Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, Dushyant Chautala, participated in the Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar campaign in Gurugram on Friday. Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, of the Department of Revenue (DoR), Government of India and Sanjay Aggarwal, Chairman, of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) were present in the campaign.

The 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar' scheme became active from 12 am on September 1, 2023, and has already gathered pace with more than 1.51 lakh downloads of the app with consumers actively participating in the pilot scheme. Informing about the details of the scheme, Chautala said, "A corpus of Rs 30 crore has been made available towards the fund under this initiative on an annual basis. Every Quarter of the year, there will be 2 awards worth Rs 1 crore each, which translates to 8 awards of Rs 1 crore in a year, which will be given to the winners through a draw of lots. Every month, there will be 10 awards of Rs 1 lakh each and 80 awards of Rs 10,000 each."

"I laud the GSTN for starting this new initiative from Gurugram in an effort towards making taxation more rewarding for the taxpayers. This scheme will encourage the citizens to ask for the invoice/bills after payment. This will also ensure that the taxpayer's money reaches its desired destination in the Government," he added. Chautala appealed to all the businessmen to encourage customers to take their invoice/bill at the time of purchase and participate in the Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar scheme and make it a big success in Haryana.

In his address on the occasion, Sanjay Malhotra, Revenue Secretary, said, "The main purpose of this scheme is to encourage customers to use their right to demand for an invoice/bill. This will ensure that they will participate in the Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar scheme and also induce them to use bills for other purposes related to the product." "We started this scheme on the pilot basis in three states and three Union Territories and going forward we'll implement this scheme across India on the basis of the outcomes and learnings from this pilot scheme," Malhotra added.

Sanjay Aggarwal, Chairman, CBIC, also made purchases in the marketplace and received their GST bills to participate in the Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar scheme. Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar Scheme shows the commitment of the Government of India to empower the consumer as it is designed to encourage consumers to demand bills for their purchases from vendors, thereby protecting their rights and promoting transparency in commercial transactions.

This Scheme is built on a foundation of incentives and awareness campaigns, with a multi-pronged approach towards transforming consumer behaviour and fostering accountability among sellers. By facilitating consumers in obtaining and recording their bills, the government is actively involving citizens in combating tax evasion and promoting honest business practices. On the occasion, Renu K. Jagdev, DG, Directorate General of Taxpayer Services (DGTS); Upender Gupta, Chief Commissioner, CGST, Panchkula Zone; D. S. Kalyan, Principal Secretary, Excise & Taxation Haryana, and other senior officials of Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and Government of Haryana were also present. (ANI)

