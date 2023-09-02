Odisha CM announces Rs 5 Crore assistance for rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has written a letter to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and announced an assistance of Rs 5 Crore for Himachal Pradesh for Aapda Rahat Kosh. The state has recently been ravaged by incessant rains, causing loss of life and property.

The assistance will be given from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Odisha. In the letter to Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Odisha Chief Minister has expressed concern over the distress of the people and loss of property following incessant rains and massive floods.

'My government and the people of Odisha stand firmly by the people of Himachal at this hour of crisis', said the CM in the letter. Earlier, The Himachal Pradesh Secretariat Gazetted Officers' Association led by its President Geeta Sharma, on behalf of the Association, presented a cheque of Rs 3 lakh to state Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu towards Aapda Rahat Kosh. (ANI)

