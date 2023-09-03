Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath government shuffles six IAS officers

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday shuffled six IAS officers, with Navneet Singh Chahal appointed as the new district magistrate of Prayagraj. The government announced the transfers through an official release.

Chahal, who previously served as the district magistrate of Agra, will take up his new job at Prayagraj. Bhanu Chandra Goswami moved in as the new DM of Agra in place of Chahal.

Manvendra Singh, who previously served as the district magistrate of Noida, was shifted to Moradabad. Shailendra Kumar Singh, who was earlier posted in Moradabad, was appointed as the new DM of Mathura.

Rahul Pandey was named the new DM of Hamirpur while Mridul Chaudhary was posted at Mahoba as the new district magistrate. (ANI)

