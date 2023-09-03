20 influencers from upper Assam region on Army-supported exposure tour

The Red Shield Division of the Indian Army flagged off a ten-day national integration tour to provide exposure to 20 young social media influencers from remote areas of the upper Assam region. In a press release on Sunday, the Red Shield Division said the tour has been undertaken to build a nationalist character amongst the youth by showcasing the rich and diverse cultural heritage of other states.

The participants will also witness the ongoing modernisation and development projects being executed in the other states. The tour has been undertaken under 'Operation Sadbhavna'. During the tour, the participants will be visiting the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and West Bengal. They will be visiting the state capital city Guwahati as well.

During the tour, the participants will get an opportunity to interact with significant personalities including the Governor of Assam, the Governor of West Bengal and the Army Commander, of Eastern Command. "The young, talented and enthusiastic boys and girls will aid in and carry the message of peace and harmony, on behalf of the people of Upper Assam. The tour would leave an everlasting impression and assist in bringing a positive change in the society," the release said. (ANI)

