Left Menu

MP: Grain traders hold indefinite strike to reduce mandi tax in Indore

Assistant Inspector of Indore Mandi Vishnu Rathore said, “The grain traders have been on strike from Monday demanding to reduce the mandi tax. The strike is said to be indefinite. At present, the mandi tax is charged Rs 1.70 from the traders on purchase or sale of Rs 100 and the traders have demanded to reduce it.”

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 19:14 IST
MP: Grain traders hold indefinite strike to reduce mandi tax in Indore
Indore Mandi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Grain traders in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district went on an indefinite strike demanding to reduce the mandi tax from Monday, an official said. Assistant Inspector of Indore Mandi Vishnu Rathore said, "The grain traders have been on strike from Monday demanding to reduce the mandi tax. The strike is said to be indefinite. At present, the mandi tax is charged Rs 1.70 from the traders on per purchase of Rs 100 and the traders have demanded to reduce it."

Currently, 50 carts of wheat, gram and soybean arrive daily in the Indore mandi, he added. President of Grain Oilseed Traders Association Indore, Sanjay Aggarwal said, "Madhya Pradesh Gross Grain Oilseeds Association has called for an indefinite strike regarding various issues of the traders. We have demanded to reduce the mandi tax to 50 paise on per purchase of Rs 100, which is being charged Rs 1.70. The renewal of lease is also pending for many years, it should be renewed."

They have also demanded removal of anomalies under Mandi Acts. Crops like soybeans, wheat and gram are arriving in Madhya Pradesh and Goods worth Rs 400 to 500 crores are arriving in the state. Farmers and labourers will also be harmed by the strike. Therefore they demand that the government pay attention towards it, he added. Aggarwal also said, "Yesterday, we also met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, he has directed the officials to resolve our demands. The association will continue the strike until their demands are not resolved." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global
4
'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023