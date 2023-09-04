MP: Grain traders hold indefinite strike to reduce mandi tax in Indore

Grain traders in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district went on an indefinite strike demanding to reduce the mandi tax from Monday, an official said. Assistant Inspector of Indore Mandi Vishnu Rathore said, "The grain traders have been on strike from Monday demanding to reduce the mandi tax. The strike is said to be indefinite. At present, the mandi tax is charged Rs 1.70 from the traders on per purchase of Rs 100 and the traders have demanded to reduce it."

Currently, 50 carts of wheat, gram and soybean arrive daily in the Indore mandi, he added. President of Grain Oilseed Traders Association Indore, Sanjay Aggarwal said, "Madhya Pradesh Gross Grain Oilseeds Association has called for an indefinite strike regarding various issues of the traders. We have demanded to reduce the mandi tax to 50 paise on per purchase of Rs 100, which is being charged Rs 1.70. The renewal of lease is also pending for many years, it should be renewed."

They have also demanded removal of anomalies under Mandi Acts. Crops like soybeans, wheat and gram are arriving in Madhya Pradesh and Goods worth Rs 400 to 500 crores are arriving in the state. Farmers and labourers will also be harmed by the strike. Therefore they demand that the government pay attention towards it, he added. Aggarwal also said, "Yesterday, we also met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, he has directed the officials to resolve our demands. The association will continue the strike until their demands are not resolved." (ANI)

