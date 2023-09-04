Police memorials to be constructed across Bihar

Memorials will be constructed at important public places across Bihar to commemorate the police personnel who died in the line of duty, an official statement said on Monday.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Director General of Police (DGP) RS Bhatti, it said, adding that a detailed proposal in this regard will soon be sent to the competent authority.

Since Independence, a total of 1,220 police personnel have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in the state, the statement issued by the police headquarters said.

''Commemoration parades will be organised in all districts as a mark of respect to the brave police martyrs on 21st October every year. Magnificent memorials would be constructed at important public places across the state to commemorate the state police personnel who died in the line of duty,'' it said.

Besides, the police also decided to set up a welfare committee which will ensure that families of personnel who die in the line of duty get all facilities that are provided by the government, it added.

