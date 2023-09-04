Karnataka CM instructs officers to achieve targeted capital expenditure by end of February

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Budget allocated for the capital expenditure in the current year is Rs 54,374 crore and directed officials to ensure the funds allocated to various departments are spent by February. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, ministers Satish Jarakiholi, Dinesh Gundurao, N. S. Bhosaraju, D. Sudhakar, Rahim Khan, Bairati Suresh, Vice President of Karnataka State Parivarthana samsthe, Rajeev Gowda, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, ACS to Chief Minister Dr. Rajneesh Goel, Finance Department ACS L.K. Atheeq, Finance Department Secretaries P.C. Zafar, Dr. M.T. Raju and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reviewed the progress of capital projects of various departments today. In today's meeting, he reviewed the progress of projects of Public Works Department, Water Resources Department, Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Planning Department (Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board), Urban Development, Rural Development, Minor Irrigation and Social Welfare Department. During 2022-23 Rs.46,955 crore was allocated for capital expenditure and this year it has been increased to 54,374 crores. The chief minister suggested to ensure that this grant is well-utilized as it will also complement the government's asset creation.

Due to delays in election and budget approval, the overall progress has been delayed. But he instructed the officials to spend as per the fixed target soon. The Chief Minister pointed out that more progress should be made under the Rural Roads Scheme. Rs 2,000 crore was available under KKRDB last year. Rs 3,000 crores budgetary allocation has been made this year. Therefore, he suggested to get the action plan approved immediately and begin implementation.

As the approved works under the Water Resources Department have crossed the estimated expenditure of Rs. 1 lakh crore and several works worth Rs. 12,000 crore have not commenced, he advised to take up review of these works in the board meetings of Irrigation corporations.Rs 1400 crores are available in Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation. It was suggested to use it for the purchase of essential medicines and equipment. The CM directed that the Kalyan Karnataka Regional Development Board and Health Department should hold a meeting and take action to fix the model of construction of Primary Health Centers in Kalyan Karnataka according to Indian Public Health Standards. (ANI)

