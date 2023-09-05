G20 technical workshop on climate resilient agriculture kicks off in Hyderabad

The G20 Technical Workshop on "Climate Resilient Agriculture" commenced on September 4th in Hyderabad, India, organized by the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. This three-day workshop aims to facilitate discussions on climate change challenges and foster international cooperation to enhance countries' abilities to address these climate-related agricultural issues.

The inaugural session of the workshop saw the participation of Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. The first day of the event focused on "Climate Resilient Agriculture Research Needs and Innovations," where experts from various countries shared their experiences and insights regarding achieving agricultural resilience. They also highlighted the scientific and innovative solutions required to tackle emerging challenges and reduce uncertainties in agricultural food systems, read the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare press release.

The workshop has drawn participants from G20 member states, guest-invited countries, and international organizations, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and other relevant ministries. Agriculture, being one of the most climate-sensitive sectors, is significantly impacted by climate change, which is already affecting G20 nations. The impacts, including increased climatic extremes like droughts and floods, pose risks to food security and agricultural production worldwide, read the press release.

Shobha Karandlaje expressed hope that the recommendations arising from this workshop would provide valuable insights towards achieving climate-resilient agriculture. Himanshu Pathak, Secretary DARE, and DG ICAR, emphasized the vulnerability of Indian agriculture to climate change and the increased frequency of climatic extremes.

Addressing the workshop, S.K. Chaudhari, Chairman of the Technical Workshop for Climate-Resilient Agriculture, highlighted the potential for G20 nations to lead in developing climate-resilient practices for sustainable agriculture. Location-specific Climate Resilient Technologies (CRTs) are already being demonstrated in India to cope with climate variability, read the release. The workshop's agenda includes discussions on upscaling climate-resilient agriculture case studies and experiences, policy considerations, financial aspects, and institutional requirements.

Additionally, on September 5th, the delegates will visit the ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) Hyderabad to explore advances in millet research as part of the International Year of Millets 2023. The following day, the delegates will visit Shilparamam, Hyderabad, to experience live performances of Indian folk artists showcasing traditional dance forms and cultural products.

Finally, on September 6th, the delegates will explore the ICAR-CRIDA Hayathnagar Research Farm, gaining insights into crop management and agriculture practices. This workshop serves as a platform for international collaboration, knowledge exchange, and the development of strategies to address climate change's impact on agriculture, read the release.

India seeks to enhance its research and development initiatives in millet farming and collaborate with other nations in advancing these crops. The safety and security of all delegates have been diligently arranged for during their stay in Hyderabad, ensuring a successful and productive event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)