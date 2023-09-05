Bid to smuggle Ball Pythons from Thailand foiled at Chennai airport

Customs sleuths have seized 12 Ball Pythons from an air passenger who arrived at the airport here on Tuesday.

Acting on specific inputs, the department officials intercepted the man upon his arrival from Bangkok and recovered 11 Ball pythons and 1 Northern White Lipped Python that were found concealed in his check-in baggage.

An investigation is on, a release from the additional commissioner of customs, said. Ball Pythons are considered as an endangered species.

