Shripad Naik addresses 2nd IPRCL roadshow as prelude to Global Maritime India Summit 2023

The Minister for State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Shripad Naik virtually addressed the 2nd roadshow of Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Ltd. (IPRCL) today as a prelude to Global Maritime India Summit 2023 (GMIS -23).

Addressing the virtual roadshow of IPRCL’s business partners, Shri Shripad Naik said that the upcoming Global Maritime India Summit 2023 marks a watershed moment, offering an unparallel platform for businesses to converge, collaborate, and chart a course towards business and knowledge growth. Elaborating the growth prospects of GMIS-23, he said that this summit is an attempt towards fulfilling the inspiring vision of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji that the immense potential of our coastline strength needs to be harnessed to the fullest to pave the way for an even better future.

Shri Shripad Naik also invited important stakeholders and business partners of IPRCL, to seize this golden opportunity to participate actively and join as exhibitor to showcase their businesses on an international stage. Their presence at GMIS 23 will be a commitment to foster a vibrant ecosystem that thrives on partnership and innovation in maritime and associated infrastructure.

Shri Anil Kumar Gupta, MD, IPRCL in his address conveyed his sincere thanks and gratitude to the Minister of State for inspiring stakeholders for participation in the Third Edition of Global Maritime India Summit 2023 (GMIS 2023) being organized by Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in New Delhi.

MD IPRCL further emphasized that the summit will bring together all maritime and allied stakeholders to collaborate on various investment opportunities & exchange ideas to bring the sector forward. The summit will focus on various aspects of the Maritime sector, promoting best practices & facilitate interaction & collaboration among global maritime industries, policy makers, investors & other stake holders. The event shall also provide a platform to start-ups, researchers, incubators & academic institutions to collaborate & shall provide various opportunities to skilled resources. This Summit will be a step further to the Maritime India Vision 2030 as well as the Prime Minister’s vision of Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal 2047 (100 years of Independence) which envisages the Maritime growth through over 300 initiatives across the ports, shipping, and waterways in India.

A presentation was shown to all clients by Shri Anang Pal Malik, Director (Works) and Shri R.K. Lal, CGM(O&BD) highlighting the professional profile of IPRCL and essential information about GMIS-23. Presentation covered in detail about IPRCL and its business opportunities and the success journey of IPRCL, Indian Maritime sector and the growth trajectory since last decade in various areas of maritime industry.

Business partners from Tata Projects Ltd., K.K. Mineral and S.M. Consultant represented by their executives as Guest speakers highlighted business opportunities which companies will gain during GMIS-23. They expressed their thanks to IPRCL for enlightening all stakeholders about the summit. More than 200 participants consisting of various business partners/ agencies, consultants and in-house officials of IPRCL etc. attended this mega event. Shri Sunil Mukundan, MD, IGPL also attended the virtual roadshow.

(With Inputs from PIB)