Left Menu

Shripad Naik addresses 2nd IPRCL roadshow as prelude to Global Maritime India Summit 2023

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 19:05 IST
Shripad Naik addresses 2nd IPRCL roadshow as prelude to Global Maritime India Summit 2023
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Minister for State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Shripad Naik virtually addressed the 2nd roadshow of Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Ltd. (IPRCL) today as a prelude to Global Maritime India Summit 2023 (GMIS -23).

  Addressing the virtual roadshow of IPRCL’s business partners, Shri Shripad Naik said that the upcoming Global Maritime India Summit 2023 marks a watershed moment, offering an unparallel platform for businesses to converge, collaborate, and chart a course towards business and knowledge growth.  Elaborating the growth prospects of GMIS-23, he said that this summit is an attempt towards fulfilling the inspiring vision of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji that the immense potential of our coastline strength needs to be harnessed to the fullest to pave the way for an even better future.

Shri Shripad Naik also invited important stakeholders and business partners of IPRCL, to seize this golden opportunity to participate actively and join as exhibitor to showcase their businesses on an international stage. Their presence at GMIS 23 will be a commitment to foster a vibrant ecosystem that thrives on partnership and innovation in maritime and associated infrastructure.

Shri Anil Kumar Gupta, MD, IPRCL in his address conveyed his sincere thanks and gratitude to the Minister of State for inspiring stakeholders for participation in the Third Edition of Global Maritime India Summit 2023 (GMIS 2023) being organized by Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in New Delhi.

MD IPRCL further emphasized that the summit will bring together all maritime and allied stakeholders to collaborate on various investment opportunities & exchange ideas to bring the sector forward. The summit will focus on various aspects of the Maritime sector, promoting best practices & facilitate interaction & collaboration among global maritime industries, policy makers, investors & other stake holders. The event shall also provide a platform to start-ups, researchers, incubators & academic institutions to collaborate & shall provide various opportunities to skilled resources. This Summit will be a step further to the Maritime India Vision 2030 as well as the Prime Minister’s vision of Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal 2047 (100 years of Independence) which envisages the Maritime growth through over 300 initiatives across the ports, shipping, and waterways in India.

A presentation was shown to all clients by Shri Anang Pal Malik, Director (Works) and Shri R.K. Lal, CGM(O&BD) highlighting the professional profile of IPRCL and essential information about GMIS-23. Presentation covered in detail about IPRCL and its business opportunities and the success journey of IPRCL, Indian Maritime sector and the growth trajectory since last decade in various areas of maritime industry.

Business partners from Tata Projects Ltd., K.K. Mineral and S.M. Consultant represented by their executives as Guest speakers highlighted business opportunities which companies will gain during GMIS-23. They expressed their thanks to IPRCL for enlightening all stakeholders about the summit. More than 200 participants consisting of various business partners/ agencies, consultants and in-house officials of IPRCL etc. attended this mega event. Shri Sunil Mukundan, MD, IGPL also attended the virtual roadshow. 

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023