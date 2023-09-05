Left Menu

Department of Posts, Shiprocket join hands to boost e-commerce ecosystem

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 22:13 IST
Department of Posts, Shiprocket join hands to boost e-commerce ecosystem
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Posts has partnered with Bigfoot Retail Solution, which operates as the Shiprocket brand, to boost the e-commerce export system in the country.

The agreement between the two entities will lead to technical integration between Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras (DNKs) and Shiprocket.

This will enable India-based sellers, using Shiprocket to directly generate e-Postal Bill of Export (PBE) and shipping labels from Shiprocket platform, an official statement said on Tuesday.

''The online order processing, export documentation, compliances and customs clearance have been made easy through electronic PBE, which can be filed on the DNK portal,'' Director General Postal Services Alok Sharma said.

Integration of DNK portal with different agencies and e-marketplace will benefit the artisans, craftsmen and SME sellers from the remotest areas of the country, Sharma said.

As on date, more than 600 DNKs have been made operational. The agreement comes a week after India Post signed a pact with Amazon for export-related initiatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023