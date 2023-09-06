FTSE 100 dragged down by global gloom, Barratt warning
Shares of Barratt dropped 0.7% after Britain's largest housebuilder posted a drop in annual profit and forecast difficult trading conditions over the coming months. The broader housebuilders index declined 0.7%. Global markets also extended losses for a second day as faltering growth in China and Europe heightened concerns about global economic momentum. Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore's shares fell 4.3% after it reported a 6% drop in annual profit.
The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index dropped 0.5% in early trade, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index declined 0.4%. Shares of Barratt dropped 0.7% after Britain's largest housebuilder posted a drop in annual profit and forecast difficult trading conditions over the coming months.
The broader housebuilders index declined 0.7%. Global markets also extended losses for a second day as faltering growth in China and Europe heightened concerns about global economic momentum.
Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore's shares fell 4.3% after it reported a 6% drop in annual profit. WH Smith rose 2.6% after the retailer reported a 28% jump in annual revenue, boosted by strong demand during a busy summer travel season.
