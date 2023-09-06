Rajnath Singh to inaugrate 90 projects worth Rs 2941 cr on September 12 along LAC

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate and dedicate 90 infrastructure Projects to the nation at a cost of Rs 2941 crores on September 12 along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), according to Ministry of Defense press release. As part of these 90 projects, roads, bridges, tunnels and airfields have been built in 10 border states and union territories along the LAC by the BRO.

Last year, 103 BRO infrastructure projects were dedicated to the nation at a cost of Rs 2897 crores. According to the BRO, in a ceremony that will be organised by the Border Roads Organisation at Devak Bridge on Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur Road in Jammu and Kashmir, Defense Minister will inaugurate 22 Roads, 63 Bridges, Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, two airfields in West Bengal and two helipads.

The highlight of the event will be the inauguration of the state-of-the-art 422.9 meters long, Class 70 RCC Devak Bridge on Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur Road in J-K from the site by Raksha Mantri. This bridge is of strategic importance to our defense forces and will facilitate speedy induction of troops, heavy equipment and mechanised vehicles to forward areas and will also boost the socio-economic development of the region, added the release. Another important infrastructure to be inaugurated will be the 500 m-long Nechiphu Tunnel on Balipara-Charduar-Tawang Road in Arunachal Pradesh. This tunnel, along with under construction Sela Tunnel will provide an all-weather connectivity to the strategic Tawang Region and will be beneficial to both the armed forces deployed in the region and the tourists visiting pristine Tawang.

Reconstructed and revamped Bagdogra and Barrackpore Airfields in West Bengal will also be inaugurated on September 12. These airfields have been successfully reconstructed by BRO at a cost of Rs 529 crores. These airfields will not only improve the defensive and offensive architecture of the Indian Airforce along Northern Borders but will also facilitate commercial flight operations in the region, said the release.

Defense Minister will also carry out e-shilanyash of Nyoma Airfield in Ladakh. Nyoma Airfield in Eastern Ladakh will be developed at a cost of Rs 218 crores for wide-ranging strategic air assets. The construction of this airfield will tremendously boost the air infrastructure in Ladakh and augument the IAF capability along our Northern Borders, the release added.

BRO's surge in road and bridge construction in the last three years has led to the completion of many critical and strategic projects which has bolstered our defence preparedness vis a vis that of our adversaries. The BRO has also connected the farthest and most remote villages of the country like Huri Village in Arunachal Pradesh to the mainland.

This connectivity has triggered reverse migration along our border villages. Population increase is being witnessed in these areas with the commencement of basic amenities like schooling facilities and primary Health Care Centres, electric supply and employment opportunities, added the release. (ANI)

