Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's 2023 GDP growth to slow due to longer oil cuts - IMF

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-09-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 19:53 IST
Saudi Arabia's 2023 GDP growth to slow due to longer oil cuts - IMF
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia's overall gross domestic product growth is likely to be lower than the currently forecast 1.9% by the International Monetary Fund, but will remain in positive territory, the IMF's mission chief for the kingdom said on Wednesday.

Non-oil growth is expected to remain robust this year but overall growth will be revised downwards to reflect the latest extension to oil production cuts, Amine Mati told Reuters in an interview.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023