Asia Cup Scoreboard: Bangladesh vs Pakistan

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 06-09-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 22:21 IST
Asia Cup Scoreboard: Bangladesh vs Pakistan
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman lbw b Shoriful Islam 20 Imam-ul-Haq b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 78 Babar Azam b Taskin Ahmed 17 Mohammad Rizwan not out 63 Agha Salman not out 12 Extras: (LB-2, W-2) 4 Total: (For 3 wickets in 39.3 overs) 194 Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-74, 3-159 Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 8-1-32-1, Shoriful Islam 8-1-24-1, Hasan Mahmud 7-0-46-0, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 10-0-51-1, Shakib Al Hasan 5.3-0-31-0, Shamim Hossain 1-0-8-0.

