Telangana Governor calls on Red Cross volunteers to take part in rescue, relief operations in rain-hit areas

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan exhorted the Red Cross functionaries and volunteers to take an active part in the rescue and relief measures in rain-affected areas, a Raj Bhavan statement informed on late Wednesday 'Concerned over the loss of lives, damage to the properties and heavy inundation, the Governor today convened a virtual meeting with the State Branch and all the district units of the Red Cross,' the statement added.

She instructed all district branches to open a dedicated control room with a helpline number for the sufferers to call for help and to be constantly associated with the district administration and support their rescue and rehabilitation services. "We must rise to the occasion and be in the forefront to help the needy and other affected people," she added.

The Governor reviewed with each of the district units of the Indian Red Cross Society and motivated them to be constantly on the vigil and attend to all the calls so as to ensure that no needy person goes without getting help. The Raj Bhavan statement informed that Tamilisai Soundararajan termed the situation very sad and added that it was heart-rending to see the loss of lives and damage to the property and many people are struggling due to the incessant rains and heavy flooding.

The Governor told the Red Cross volunteers to contact the Raj Bhavan for any help and required intervention. She appreciated the efforts of the Red Cross volunteers in the food distribution, shelter provision, medicines and clothes distribution and the provision of ambulance services, it added.

The Governor urged all of them to maintain vigil and offer services to the needy round-the-clock in the State till we overcome this incessant rain and flood situation. (ANI)

