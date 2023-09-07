TMC writes fresh letter to Delhi police seeking permission for rally in city

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O' Brien has written a fresh letter to the Delhi Police seeking permission to hold a protest at three places in national capital against the central government. The dharna (protest) involving workers from West Bengal who have been denied wages under the MGNREGA scheme is scheduled to be held on October 2 and 3 at Lodhi Street, outside the residence of Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Krishi Bhawan and Jantar Mantar.

"With reference to my letter dated August 31, 2023 requesting for permission for the All India Trinamool Congress to hold a dharna involving workers from the State of Bengal who have been denied wages under the MGNREGA scheme from 10 AM to 6 PM on October 2 and October 3, 2023 at Krishi Bhawan. We are yet to receive a response regarding the same. Request for an update at the earliest, the letter written to Deputy Commissioner of Police on Wednesday said. Party Spokesperson and State Minister Shashi Panja said "MNREGA funds in Bengal have been blocked, men and women associated with the scheme have been impacted. TMC Nationai Geny Secy Abhishek Bannerjee had announced a Dharna in Delhi to protest against this. But the Delhi police has not given the permission and the Delhi Police in under the Home Ministry. This is undemoratic and the TMC will protest against this"

The TMC had sought permission for the rally and Dharna at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on October 2- the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Earlier this month, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had announced 'Delhi Chalo', saying the party would take to the streets of Delhi on October 2 to protest against the Centre government withholding the dues of the West Bengal government. (ANI)

