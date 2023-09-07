Left Menu

Ghazipur flower market blooms with activity for Janmashtami and G20 Summit

On the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, the Ghazipur flower market is bustling with activity as people flock to buy flowers for both the festival and the upcoming G20 Summit.

ANI | Updated: 07-09-2023 11:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 11:24 IST
Ghazipur flower market blooms with activity for Janmashtami and G20 Summit
Visuals from Ghazipur flower market (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, the Ghazipur flower market is bustling with activity as people flock to buy flowers for both the festival and the upcoming G20 Summit. A Ghazipur flower market vendor, while speaking to ANI, said the last few days have seen an increase in customers purchasing flowers for both events, bringing good business and enthusiasm to the vendors and farmers alike.

"Several flowers are in demand and are being used for decorative purposes during the G20 Summit. In the last 2-3 days, several customers have been purchasing flowers for Janmashtami and the upcoming G20 Summit. We are getting good work, and there is a lot of enthusiasm among the vendors; farmers are also getting good benefits," he said. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the auspicious festival of Krishna Janmashtami and wished 'new energy and enthusiasm' to all countrymen.

"Many greetings on Janmashtami. May this auspicious occasion of devotion infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in the lives of all my family members, this is my wish. Jai Shri Krishna!" PM Modi, who is in Indonesia for the India-ASEAN Summit, said in a post on 'X'. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his greetings on the occasion.

"Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki! Happy Shri Krishna Janmashtami to the people and devotees of the state. May Lord Krishna bless the entire creation," he said. Every year, the festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by Hindus to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the God who is the embodiment of playfulness and innocence. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra.

The day mostly falls in the months of August or September, as per the Western calendar. The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances, and the 'Dahi-Handi' competition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023