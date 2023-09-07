Left Menu

FTSE 100 falls on worries about U.S. rates; Melrose jumps

Commodity-related stocks fell, with metal miners shedding 1.1% to lead sectoral declines. Cardboard maker DS Smith and insurers Admiral and Prudential fell between 1% and 1.8% as they traded ex-dividend. Melrose Industries jumped 7% after the company raised its annual profit expectations on the back of higher-than-anticipated margins at its engines division.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 12:48 IST
FTSE 100 falls on worries about U.S. rates; Melrose jumps
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 opened lower on Thursday after stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data rekindled concerns that interest rates would stay higher for longer, while aerospace supplier Melrose Industries rose on an upbeat profit outlook.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.4% in early trade, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index slipped 0.3%. Wall Street's main indexes tumbled on Wednesday after data showed the U.S. services sector unexpectedly gained steam in August, indicating sticky price pressures.

Further weighing on the exporter-heavy FTSE 100, data showed China's exports and imports fell in August as the twin pressures of sagging overseas demand and weak consumer spending squeezed businesses in the world's second-largest economy. Commodity-related stocks fell, with metal miners shedding 1.1% to lead sectoral declines.

Cardboard maker DS Smith and insurers Admiral and Prudential fell between 1% and 1.8% as they traded ex-dividend. Melrose Industries jumped 7% after the company raised its annual profit expectations on the back of higher-than-anticipated margins at its engines division.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023