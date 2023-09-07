Left Menu

Portugal to extend zero VAT rate on basic food until end 2023

The Portuguese government on Thursday will extend the zero rate of value-added tax (VAT) on basic food staples by two months to the end of 2023 to help families deal with persistent inflation, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 07-09-2023 14:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 14:44 IST
Portugal to extend zero VAT rate on basic food until end 2023
Antonio Costa Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Portugal

The Portuguese government on Thursday will extend the zero rate of value-added tax (VAT) on basic food staples by two months to the end of 2023 to help families deal with persistent inflation, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said. The government slashed the VAT rate to 0% in April from 6% on a list of 46 basic foods, including milk, bread, rice, tomatoes, and some meat and fish.

The tax cut was set to expire at the end of October. At a meeting of the Socialist Party late on Wednesday, Costa said the government will approve the extension until Dec. 31 as it had yielded positive results.

"The measure contributed to reducing prices. We want to keep controlling the price of essential food products to help Portuguese families," he said. Costa said that data from Portugal's biggest consumer protection association, Deco, showed prices of the staples included in the basket fell 7.94% between August and April.

Inflation in Portugal had been falling steadily. After peaking at 10.1% in October 2022 - the highest in more than three decades - it dropped to 3.7% in August. Costa also said the government plans to pass new measures later this month to support families hit by higher interest rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023