Left Menu

Avaada Energy, Al Jomaih Energy and Water partner to develop green energy projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 21:27 IST
Avaada Energy, Al Jomaih Energy and Water partner to develop green energy projects
  • Country:
  • India

Green energy developer Avaada Group on Monday announced that it has entered into an agreement with Al Jomaih Energy and Water (AEW) to develop renewable power projects in Saudi Arabia.

The projects will be developed in Saudi Arabia and selected Middle Eastern regions, Avaada Group said in a statement.

''Avaada Energy (group firm) announces a strategic partnership with AEW to pioneer renewable power generation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and selected Middle Eastern regions,'' the company said.

Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group, said the alliance is set to explore the potential of solar, wind, hybrid, and battery Energy Storage solutions.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), AVAADA will act as a technology partner and provider of solutions for renewable energy (RE) installations, while AEW will provide essential resources, the statement said.

The MoU was announced amid Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud's official state visit to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held wide-ranging talks with Bin Salman, focussing on shoring up bilateral trade and defence ties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023