Karnataka: Police files FIR against Minister D Sudhakar and three others; CM and Deputy CM replies 

Karnataka police has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Karnataka Planning and Statistics Minister D Sudhakar and three others on charges of land encroachment, assault and caste abuse. The complainant Subbamma registered a complaint against the minister at the Yalahanka police station of the city.

Based on the complaint on Sunday, a case has been registered against D Sudhakar, Srinivas and Bhagyamma for atrocities on Dalits, fraud, assault and caste abuse. Sudhakar has been made the second accused in the case. In the complaint, the woman alleged that Sudhakar had fraudulently acquired the property from her family members and allegedly assaulted her daughter when she objected to it.

Although the dispute over the land is pending before the court, the accused came into a group and committed the atrocities, according to the complaint. In her police complaint, Subbamma alleged that the women of the family were evicted and the house was demolished using a JCB excavator. Sudhakar, Srinivas and Bhagyamma, along with a group of around 35 to 40 people, including 15 women arrived at the location with a JCB and a car.

After arriving at the location, they proceeded to demolish the buildings, sheet roofs, and compound walls using the JCB. Subbamma, her daughter Asha, and other family members who rushed to the site were allegedly assaulted by the group. The accused also abused the victim's family using her caste identity, the complainant alleged.

Reacting to it Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said "I will call Sudhakar and speak to him and let you know." Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also spoke to the media about the case on the minister and said "It was a civil dispute and it is the first case against Sudhakar. He has to respect the law, I have to respect the law, We have to respect the law. The officer has explained to me that it is totally a false case." (ANI)

