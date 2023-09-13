Left Menu

13 Odisha athletes bound for Asian Games to get Rs 10 lakh each from state government

The Odisha government on Wednesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for 13 state athletes who will participate in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The announcement intends to support the athletes in their training, preparation and participation in the event, to be held from September 23 to October 8.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 13-09-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 13:38 IST
13 Odisha athletes bound for Asian Games to get Rs 10 lakh each from state government
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government on Wednesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for 13 state athletes who will participate in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The announcement intends to support the athletes in their training, preparation and participation in the event, to be held from September 23 to October 8. The 13 athletes from the state are Kishore Jena in athletics, Anshika Bharati, Ritu Kaudi and Sonali swain in rowing, Anupama Swain in ju-jitsu, Neha Devi Leichondam in kayaking and canoeing, Pyari Xaxa in football, Deep Grace Ekka and Amit Rohidas in hockey, and Dumuni Marndi, Tarulata Naik, Mama Naik and Hupi Majhi in rugby.

In a statement, the Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik hoped that “the athletes will showcase their talent at the Games and this incentive will empower them to focus solely on their training and performance''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Russia
2
Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products; India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye pr...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis...

 Global
4
India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023