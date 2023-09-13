Left Menu

Power supply issue behind London water outage has been fixed - Thames Water

Britain's biggest water supplier, Thames Water, said on Wednesday it had fixed a power supply issue that led some customers in parts of West London to have no water or low pressure.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2023 15:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 15:48 IST
Power supply issue behind London water outage has been fixed - Thames Water
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's biggest water supplier, Thames Water, said on Wednesday it had fixed a power supply issue that led some customers in parts of West London to have no water or low pressure. "We’re now back in power and expect water supply to return across the day," Thames Water said in a statement.

The water supply and waste water treatment company said they were working to fix the issue caused by a power supply problem which affected its Ashford and Hampton water treatment works in west London. "As a precaution, we’re bringing tankers into the area to support local hospitals and critical infrastructure." Thames Water said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Russia
2
Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products; India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye pr...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis...

 Global
4
India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023