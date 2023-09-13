Power supply issue behind London water outage has been fixed - Thames Water

Britain's biggest water supplier, Thames Water, said on Wednesday it had fixed a power supply issue that led some customers in parts of West London to have no water or low pressure. "We’re now back in power and expect water supply to return across the day," Thames Water said in a statement.

The water supply and waste water treatment company said they were working to fix the issue caused by a power supply problem which affected its Ashford and Hampton water treatment works in west London. "As a precaution, we’re bringing tankers into the area to support local hospitals and critical infrastructure." Thames Water said.

