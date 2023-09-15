Left Menu

3 members of family killed in UP's Kaushambi over land disupte; 2 accused held

Police said they have arrested two accused in the case and a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the accused at Sandeepan Ghat Police Station.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 14:43 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 14:43 IST
3 members of family killed in UP's Kaushambi over land disupte; 2 accused held
Following the incident, a contingent of police was deployed to maintain law and order in the area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Three members of a family were shot dead allegedly in a land dispute case here in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, a top police official said on Friday. Police said they have arrested two accused in the case and a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the accused at Sandeepan Ghat Police Station.

The deceased identified as Hori Lal, 62, his daughter Brijkali, 22, and son-in-law Shiv Sagar, 26 were sleeping outside their home when they were shot dead by unidentified assailants. As the news of the triple homicide spread, a mob of angry people set many huts in the area on fire, as per police.

A contingent of police was deployed to maintain law and order in the area. During the preliminary probe, police said that four people were identified as accused and multiple teams have been formed to nab them.

Police said they received information about the incident at 6:15 am on Friday morning. After receiving information, fire tenders were deployed at the scene. Earlier, Brijesh Srivastava, Superintendent of Police, Kaushambi, said, "...The names of four people have come out as the accused...They are absconding. We are in search of them...We are collecting all the information..."

"The deceased include a man, his daughter and son-in-law. They were sleeping outside their home when the incident happened. They had conducted an exercise to measure land some days ago," the police official said. "Many huts in the village have been set on fire," he said.

"The fire has been brought under control. The situation is under control," the official said. Further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

