“20 pc poorest bear maximum brunt of price rise on daily basis”: Mallikarjun Kharge

Slamming the BJP-led Centre on the issue of inflation, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday claimed that on a daily basis, the 20 per cent poorest people of the country bear the maximum brunt of price rise. In his post on X, Kharge also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to divert the real issues of the country while rambling about other things.

"Don't talk here and there, talk about the real issues. By talking here and there, Modiji wants to divert the public's attention from 'looting by inflation'," the Congress chief said in a post in Hindi. Kharge also posted official data to claim that the 20 per cent poorest people in the country face a 7.6-per cent inflation in urban areas and a 7.2 per cent in villages while, as per the data shared by Congress chief, the top 20 per cent on the list of rich people face a 6.7 per cent inflation in rural areas and a 6.5-per cent inflation in cities.

He also shared data to say according to the latest figures, the inflation rate of essential food items is around 10 per cent, with arhar dal having a price rise of 37.1 per cent, spices 28.6 per cent and onions 23.2 percent, while that of milk and rice is 9.4 per cent and 9.1 per cent respectively. He further said that due to the 'grand loot' of the Modi government, the poorest 20 per cent people are bearing the brunt of the back-breaking inflation.

"The prices of food items are skyrocketing and the country has now realised that the only reason for their troubles is the BJP," Kharge said, adding that in the coming elections, the public will definitely take revenge for the 'loot' by teaching a lesson to the BJP. Citing the tagline of the Opposition INDIA bloc, Kharge said, "On the issue of inflation — 'Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA'. (ANI)

