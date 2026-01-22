In Budget session, we will fight for this issue: Cong president Mallikarjun Kharge on MGNREGA repeal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:54 IST
- Country:
- India
In Budget session, we will fight for this issue: Cong president Mallikarjun Kharge on MGNREGA repeal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Attempt to remove Mahatma Gandhi's name from public memory, weaken Gram Swaraj concept: Mallikarjun Kharge on MGNREGA repeal.
Lebanon Accelerates Pension Reform as ILO Backs Rollout of New Scheme
Kerala's Lifeline: Loan Schemes Empower Landslide Victims
Gym Entrapment: Unveiling Alleged Conversion and Harassment Scheme
Kerala's Medisep Insurance Scheme Enters New Phase with Enhanced Benefits