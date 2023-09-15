Left Menu

French ambassador in Niger being held hostage by junta, Macron says

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-09-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 22:15 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI
France's ambassador in Niger is being held hostage at the French embassy by the military junta which has seized power in the West African nation, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"As we speak, we have an ambassador and diplomatic members which are being literally held hostage at the French embassy, and food is prevented from being delivered. They're eating military rations," Macron told reporters during a visit to Burgundy.

