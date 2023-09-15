French ambassador in Niger being held hostage by junta, Macron says
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-09-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 22:15 IST
- Country:
- France
France's ambassador in Niger is being held hostage at the French embassy by the military junta which has seized power in the West African nation, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.
"As we speak, we have an ambassador and diplomatic members which are being literally held hostage at the French embassy, and food is prevented from being delivered. They're eating military rations," Macron told reporters during a visit to Burgundy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Burgundy
- Macron
- French
- Emmanuel Macron
- West African
- Niger
- France
Advertisement
ALSO READ
2 French-Moroccan men on water scooters killed by Algerian forces, according to Moroccan media
Winger Bradley Barcola moves from struggling Lyon to French champion Paris Saint-Germain
French President Macron: I talk 'every day' to Niger's ousted president Bazoum
French President Macron: I talk 'every day' to Niger's ousted president Bazoum
France's Macron says schools will be 'intractable' in enforcing ban on robes often worn by Muslims