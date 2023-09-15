Left Menu

Aircraft involved in runway excursion at Mumbai airport removed, area now clear

The private aircraft that was involved in a runway excursion at Mumbai airport yesterday has been removed and handed over to the owners, an official statement said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 23:17 IST
Earlier visuals of private jet which veered off at Mumbai airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"Disabled aircraft recovery started at 1453 hours. Disabled aircraft was removed at 1755 hours and handed over to the owners at 1816 hours for further action. All areas are now cleared," the spokesperson said. DGCA said that there were 6 passengers and 2 crew members on board, however, no casualties have been reported.

"VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL operating flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai was involved in runway excursion (veer off) while landing on runway 27 at Mumbai airport. There were 6 passengers and 2 crew members on board. Visibility was 700m with heavy rain. No casualties reported as of now," an official statement said. Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that a total of 6 passengers and 2 crew members who were onboard the aircraft were injured in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

