Passenger detained at Cochin airport with over 1.3 kg of gold paste: Customs
Customs officials at Cochin International Airport detained a person with over 1.3 kg of gold paste concealed between two layers of the vest and jeans worn by him on Friday.
Customs officials at Cochin International Airport detained a person with over 1.3 kg of gold paste concealed between two layers of the vest and jeans worn by him on Friday. Customs officials said, "On the basis of profiling done by the officers of the Airport Intelligence Unit (AIU), a passenger named Faijas from Kozhikode, arrived from Dubai to Cochin International Airport by flight 6E 095. He was intercepted at the green channel."
The customs officials further said that during the examination of the said passenger, gold weighing 1347.810 grams was recovered from him. "During the examination of the said passenger, gold paste layer sandwiched between two layers of the vest and jeans worn by the passenger totally weighing 1347.810 grams was recovered and seized. Further investigations are going on," customs officials further stated. (ANI)
