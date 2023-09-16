Chintan Shivir on "CRTDH empowering MSMEs" concludes, fostering innovation and collaboration

The fourth installment of the "Chintan Shivir on CRTDHs Empowering MSMEs," organized under the Common Research and Technology Development Hubs (CRTDH) program of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology, reached its successful conclusion at the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR)-CRTDH hosted by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology in Bhubaneshwar. This Chintan Shivir was designed to fortify translational research and facilitate synergistic collaborations between the industry and research institutions.

Its aim was to create a conducive ecosystem that bridges the gap between scientific knowledge, innovative ideas, and inventions, transforming them into marketable products and services, read the Ministry of Science and Technology press release. The CRTDH program plays a pivotal role in establishing state-of-the-art facilities and resources to strengthen the MSME sector, thereby contributing significantly to technological advancement and the nation's economic growth.

The inauguration of the Chintan Shivir was graced by the presence of figures, including Dr Sujata Chaklanobis, Scientist-G and Head-CRTDH, DSIR, Dr Ramanuj Narayan, Director, CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneshwar, and Manoj K Dhar, Director, AcSIR. Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, DSIR & DG, CSIR, shared her insights through a recorded video address, emphasizing the pivotal role of DSIR and CRTDHs in fostering entrepreneurship, showcasing local research and innovation, fostering skill development across diverse sectors, read the press release.

Dr Sujata Chaklanobis, in her inaugural address, underscored the significance of these Chintan Shivirs as part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" initiative and as stepping stones towards realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Startup India, Make in India, and Skill India under the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" strategy. She highlighted their role in enhancing economic growth, creating job opportunities, and establishing India as a global hub for research and development and manufacturing. Dr Chaklanobis stressed the crucial role of innovation and identified MSMEs as the linchpin of the innovation ecosystem.

Dr Ramanuj Narayan, Director, CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneshwar, acknowledged and appreciated DSIR's support for the CRTDH facility. He envisioned that in the years to come, CRTDH would make significant contributions to the Indian economy by generating employment opportunities and driving innovation, read the press release.

A thematic session, led by Dr Yatendra Chaudhary, project coordinator for CRTDH at CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneshwar, provided an overview of the facility's objectives, infrastructure, technologies, MSME connections, issue resolutions, services, and available opportunities. A "Samvad" session, coordinated by Dr Vipin C Shukla, Scientist-F, DSIR, along with the project coordinator for CRTDH at CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneshwar, was conducted to address challenges faced by MSMEs, startups, and innovators.

The "Samvad" concluded with the proposition that five significant challenges would be identified and appropriately addressed by CRTDH at CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneshwar, read the release. The event was attended by DSIR officials Dr Ranjeet Bairwa and Dr Suman Mazumdar, alongside CRTDH teams from CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneshwar, delegates from Chambers of Commerce, industry associations, representatives from Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), startups, individual innovators, and self-help groups, read the release.

This Chintan Shivir facilitated extensive discussions and critical thinking to explore opportunities for MSMEs, startups, and innovators at CRTDH at CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneshwar. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. R. Shaktivel, Chief Scientist, CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneshwar, expressing gratitude to dignitaries, organizers, stakeholders, and the media for their invaluable contributions. (ANI)

