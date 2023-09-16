Left Menu

Nipah outbreak: HC asks Kerala govt to issue advisory to Sabarimala pilgrims

Amid the Nipah outbreak in the state, the Kerala High Court has asked the state government to issue an advisory, if found necessary, to Sabarimala pilgrims as the temple opens for its monthly pooja.

Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the Nipah outbreak in the state, the Kerala High Court has asked the state government to issue an advisory, if found necessary, to Sabarimala pilgrims as the temple opens for its monthly pooja. The HC has also asked Executive Officer, Sabarimala and Special Commissioner, Sabarimala of Travancore Devaswom Board to hold discussions, if necessary, with the health secretary on the matter.

The Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district will be opening for 'Kannimasa Pooja' from September 17 to 22, 2023. "The Special Commissioner has filed this report calling for advisories, if necessary, from the Directorate of Health Services, Kerala in view of the recent Nipah Virus outbreak in Kozhikode District, as Sabarimala Temple opens for Kannimasa Pooja from 17.09.2023 to 22.09.2023," the order stated.

Further, the court said, "Having considered the submissions made at the Bar, we deem it appropriate to direct the 2nd respondent Health Secretary, if found necessary, to issue an advisory to Sabarimala pilgrims during Kannimasa Pooja from 17.09.2023 to 22.09.2023, with intimation to the Special Commissioner, Sabarimala and also the 8th respondent Executive Officer, Sabarimala." Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George earlier today informed that no new cases of the Nipah virus infection were reported in Kerala till Saturday afternoon after samples of 11 more people tested negative for the infectious virus.

"Those who tested positive are undergoing treatment at two private hospitals and medical college hospitals in Kerala. Medical boards have been set up in all those hospitals", said George while speaking to ANI. A total of six persons have so far tested positive for Nipah virus in the state and two of them have succumbed to the disease.

The health minister said that a total of 21 people are quarantined at the Government Medical College in Kozhikode. "A total of 21 people were quarantined. Meanwhile, the condition of all those who tested positive is stable now. The nine-year-old is still on the ventilator but his condition is slightly improving", the health minister said.

In the wake of the Nipah virus infection, all educational institutes in Kerala's Kozhikode will remain shut for a week until next Sunday, September 24. This includes schools, professional colleges, and tuition centres. Online classes will be ensured throughout the week, the district administration said on Friday. Earlier, 9 affected gram panchayats in the Kozhikode area were declared as quarantine zones.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Nipah virus is caused by fruit bats and is potentially fatal to humans as well as animals. Along with respiratory illness, it is also known to cause fever, muscular pain, headache, fever, dizziness, and nausea. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

