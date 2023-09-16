CM Dhami names Govt nursing college after late Ankita Bhandari

The Uttarakhand government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has decided to name Government Nursing College Dobh (Shrikot) as Ankita Bhandari Government Nursing College. Chief Minister Dhami took to X and said "Our government has decided to name the Government Nursing College Dobh (Shrikot) after Ankita Bhandari. We stand with the family of daughter Ankita and are determined to ensure the respect and safety of every daughter of the state."

The case of Ankita Bhandari pertains to 19-year-old Ankita whose body was recovered from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24. She was reported missing for at least six days before the officials found her body.

She worked as a receptionist at a resort run by Pulkit Arya, the son of political leader Vinod Arya. Pulkit Arya was arrested for allegedly pushing her into the canal following an altercation. Two more people - Ankit Gupta and Saurabh Bhaskar, have also been arrested in the case. On December 4, the Uttarakhand Police said that the investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case is almost complete. The only procedure that remains is the narco tests of the accused, for which they had sought permission from the Kotdwar court to conduct narco and polygraph tests of all three accused.

Earlier, the three accused, including Pulkit Arya refused to undergo narco and polygraph tests, citing that the SIT did not explain why it wanted to conduct narco and polygraph tests after filing the charge sheet. (ANI)

