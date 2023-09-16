Left Menu

CM Dhami names Govt nursing college after late Ankita Bhandari

Uttarakhand government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has decided to name Government Nursing College Dobh to Ankita Bhandari Government Nursing College.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 22:32 IST
CM Dhami names Govt nursing college after late Ankita Bhandari
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has decided to name Government Nursing College Dobh (Shrikot) as Ankita Bhandari Government Nursing College. Chief Minister Dhami took to X and said "Our government has decided to name the Government Nursing College Dobh (Shrikot) after Ankita Bhandari. We stand with the family of daughter Ankita and are determined to ensure the respect and safety of every daughter of the state."

The case of Ankita Bhandari pertains to 19-year-old Ankita whose body was recovered from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24. She was reported missing for at least six days before the officials found her body.

She worked as a receptionist at a resort run by Pulkit Arya, the son of political leader Vinod Arya. Pulkit Arya was arrested for allegedly pushing her into the canal following an altercation. Two more people - Ankit Gupta and Saurabh Bhaskar, have also been arrested in the case. On December 4, the Uttarakhand Police said that the investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case is almost complete. The only procedure that remains is the narco tests of the accused, for which they had sought permission from the Kotdwar court to conduct narco and polygraph tests of all three accused.

Earlier, the three accused, including Pulkit Arya refused to undergo narco and polygraph tests, citing that the SIT did not explain why it wanted to conduct narco and polygraph tests after filing the charge sheet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
2
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023