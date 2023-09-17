On PM Modi’s 73rd birth anniversary, express your ‘Seva Bhaav’ on NaMo app

The most popular world leader, as was affirmed by US-based consultancy firm 'Morning Consult' in its latest survey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 73 on Sunday. Widely popular with the masses in India as much as he is on the global fora, PM Modi is literally swamped with wishes from his followers as well as fellow countrymen on his birth anniversary every year.

And, one of the most sought-after platforms for people to send birthday greetings to the country's most powerful and popular leader is the 'NaMo' app. On his 73rd birth anniversary, millions will turn to this mobile application to send PM Modi their greetings and good wishes. Apart from being a widely used platform for PM Modi's followers to wish on his birth anniversary, the NaMo app has now become one of the leading online forums connecting people with tangible efforts being made on the ground for national progress and development, in a perfect blend of technology and 'Jan Bhagidari' (public involvement).

Encouraging users — be it Karyakartas (BJP workers) or people in general — to imbibe the 'Seva Bhav' (spirit of service), the 'NaMo' app will enable them to express how they wish to be involved in nation-building and taking the country forward in their own little but significant ways. Not only will the countrymen be able to demonstrate their pride in the achievements of the leader, who, in his own words, has devoted his life to the service of the nation, through this application, but there could be no better way for them to extend their greetings on his birth anniversary.

The app will enable users to pick and choose an area or field where they could contribute towards the greater cause of nation-building and take a sombre pledge to direct their efforts towards this goal. The users can also upload pictures of 'Seva Activities' to attain badges.

The application provides for 9 different 'Seva Activities' for which the users can upload images. The badges attained after completing the 'Seva Activities' can be shared on social media as well as with their families and friends, in a bid to encourage them to take up similar activities that will contribute to shaping the country's future.

The 'NaMo' app also enables users to make micro-donations in the range of Rs 5 to Rs 100 towards any central initiative of their liking. These include 'Swachh Bharat Mission', 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' and 'Kisan Seva'. (ANI)

