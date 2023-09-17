Union starts further 24-hour stoppage at Chevron's Australian LNG facilities
Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 17-09-2023 07:35 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 07:35 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's Offshore Alliance union said on Sunday that workers had begun a second 24-hour strike at Chevron's liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants in Western Australia, as part of ongoing industrial action.
"Another 24hr stoppage has been applied across all 3 facilities with 15% of Downstream members enacting rolling stoppages/bans after midday today," an Offshore Alliance representative said.
Chevron said it would not provide ongoing comments on the strikes and that its focus was on maintaining safe and reliable operations in the event of disruption.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Offshore Alliance
- Chevron
- Downstream
- Australia
- Western Australia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Offshore Alliance Says Offshore Alliance, Legeneering Have Reached Agreement On Decommissioning Rates For Thevenard Offshore Decommissioning Workscopes
Chevron, unions in final talks ahead of planned Australia LNG strikes
Chevron, unions in final talks before planned Australia LNG strikes
Chevron pulls contract crew from Australia LNG project as strikes begin - unions
Strikes to start at major Chevron Australia LNG projects after union talks break down