Left Menu

J-K: 2-day workshop on disaster preparedness held in Srinagar

Youth, working as volunteers also participated in the workshop to better coordinate their activities during relief and rescue missions.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 11:24 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 11:24 IST
J-K: 2-day workshop on disaster preparedness held in Srinagar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Government recently organised a two-day workshop on disaster preparedness in Srinagar. The two-day event saw the participation of a large number of people.

Youth, working as volunteers also participated in the workshop to better coordinate their activities during relief and rescue missions. "They can better coordinate their activities during relief operations after getting basic training," Officials said.

The officials said that the aim of the workshop was to raise awareness and train people how to respond during floods, earthquakes and fire incidents. The workshop was organized by the Department of Disaster Management Relief Rehabilitation and Reconciliation in collaboration with the Higher Education Department government of Jammu and Kashmir at the College of Education Srinagar

During the two-day event, experts briefly shed light on the subject topic and gave a demonstration with special machinery and equipment. Experts also deliberated on discussions related to reaching out to affected people during the time of disasters, they said.

The officials said that medical conditions like cardio-pulmonary, head injuries and people getting faint are often reported when some natural calamity struck at any place. "But with the help of first aid and timely rescue, the possibility of human loss could be minimised". In 2014, several districts of Kashmir were struck by a disastrous flood triggered by torrential rains.

As per estimates, over 280 were killed, thousands of people were rendered homeless and large swathes of agricultural lands were flooded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023