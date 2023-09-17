J-K: 2-day workshop on disaster preparedness held in Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Government recently organised a two-day workshop on disaster preparedness in Srinagar. The two-day event saw the participation of a large number of people.

Youth, working as volunteers also participated in the workshop to better coordinate their activities during relief and rescue missions. "They can better coordinate their activities during relief operations after getting basic training," Officials said.

The officials said that the aim of the workshop was to raise awareness and train people how to respond during floods, earthquakes and fire incidents. The workshop was organized by the Department of Disaster Management Relief Rehabilitation and Reconciliation in collaboration with the Higher Education Department government of Jammu and Kashmir at the College of Education Srinagar

During the two-day event, experts briefly shed light on the subject topic and gave a demonstration with special machinery and equipment. Experts also deliberated on discussions related to reaching out to affected people during the time of disasters, they said.

The officials said that medical conditions like cardio-pulmonary, head injuries and people getting faint are often reported when some natural calamity struck at any place. "But with the help of first aid and timely rescue, the possibility of human loss could be minimised". In 2014, several districts of Kashmir were struck by a disastrous flood triggered by torrential rains.

As per estimates, over 280 were killed, thousands of people were rendered homeless and large swathes of agricultural lands were flooded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)