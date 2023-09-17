Assam Rifles to train 30 competitive exam aspirants in Tripura

With an aim to train 30 students for various competitive exams, Assam Rifles in collaboration with Axis Bank and National Integrity and Educational Development Organization (NIEDO) will run a project "Sentinel Centre of Educational Excellence, Skilling and Wellness" in Tripura. The project is especially aimed at children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"They will be trained over a period of one year as CSR Initiative. All infrastructure and accommodation is being provided by Assam Rifles," the paramilitary force said on Sunday. "This initiative will provide a unique opportunity to the youth in terms of academic support and guidance for preparing for the competitive," it added. (ANI)

