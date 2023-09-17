Prayers offered at Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan on PM Modi's birthday

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday, prayers were offered at Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan on Sunday. Speaking on occasion, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "A historic occasion unfolded as prayers were held for PM Narendra Modi Ji across the border at Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib. Today morning, we crossed the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to offer prayers at the revered Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib. Our heartfelt prayers were dedicated to the well-being of all humanity and the peace and prosperity of our nation."

He also said that at the Gurdwara Sahib, they presented Chandoa and Rumala Sahib set and fervently prayed for the long, healthy life and continuous prosperity of PM Modi. Sirsa also lauded the PM for his role in making the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor a reality. "His instrumental role in making the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor a reality fulfils a longstanding wish of the Sikh community," he added.

The Head Granthi of Gurdwara Sahib S Giani Gobind Singh and Pakistan Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Member S Inderjit Singh extended their best wishes to PM Modi. They presented a Dastar (Turban), Siropa and Prasad for PM Modi as a token of respect and goodwill. Earlier speaking to reporters, Sirsa appealed to the Indian and Pakistan governments to further simplify the visit to Kartarpur Sahib in terms of passport checking.

"This corridor was an impossible task which was made possible by the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev...PM Modi made it possible so we request the Indian government and Pakistan government that the visit to Kartarpur Sahib should even further be simplified in terms of passport checking," he said. The Kartarpur Corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, is the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district,

The visa-free 4.7-kilometre-long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019. (ANI)

