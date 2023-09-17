Suvendu Adhikari offers prayer at Nandigram's Jankinath temple for PM Narendra Modi on his birthday

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari offered puja at Jankinath temple in Nandigram on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday on Sunday. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also inaugurated a blood donation and eye examination camp. "I offered Puja for the long and healthy life of Hon'ble PM Shri@narendramodiJi at the Shree Shree Janakinath Temple at Nandigram and distributed laddoos amongst the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to observe his 73rd Birthday," Adhikari said in a post on 'X'.

"Later on I proceeded to the BJP Central Karyalaya at Nandigram to meet and express my gratitudes to the donors who donated blood at the Blood Donation Camp; organized as part of the Seva and Samarpan Abhijan to commemorate Hon'ble PM's Birthday. A free medical camp was also organized on this occasion to provide free medical assistance to the local people," he added. Speaking on the Leaps and Bounds scam, Adhikari said, "I have produced enough documents to prove that money from several individuals poured into Leaps and Bounds. There is documentary evidence showing that Jet Airways owner invested in it, Subhas Agarwal invested some lakhs, Vaidik Village invested 1.5 crore in it..there is documentary evidence. Let the documentary evidence be recorded in court. Then our allegations will prove to be true. Time will speak."

On the allegations that Rs 100 was paid to teachers for every class in Dakshin Dinajpur's Tapan, Suvendu Adhikari said that this is not restricted to Tapan alone but across several colleges. "This is not restricted to Dakshin Dinajpur's Tapan. This has happened at several colleges. Contractual teachers from upper primary to university teachers get less salary than that of individuals of class 4. This is an example of the poverty-stricken economy of the state. This has happened in many colleges in Purulia and Dakshin Dinajpur," Adhikari said speaking to reporters.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call to free India from corruption. West Bengal is also one of the states," he added. On combating dengue in West Bengal, the senior BJP leader said, "Dengue has attained a dangerous mark in the state. There are no proper tests, fever has been reported in several houses. The Indian government had in February instructed the state government to take several measures to contain dengue, but the money was spent on other purposes. We are distributing mosquito nets to many."

Speaking on the School Uniform Scam, Suvendu Adhikari alleged that Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has amassed 'cut-money' to the tune of 120 crore in the scam. "SHG groups are just stitching school uniforms. The suppliers are Mahesh Punjabi and Pawan Arora. The clothes are coming on the basis of cut money by bhaipo (referring to Abhishek Banerjee). Minimum 120 crore cut money has been taken for 400 crore school dresses. The quality is so poor that after being washed once or twice it cannot be worn again," Adhikari said. (ANI)

