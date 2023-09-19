Left Menu

IAEA sees improvement in safety around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine - RIA

There has been some improvement in safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi told Russia's RIA news agency in remarks published early on Tuesday. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant in Ukraine's southeast has been controlled by Russia since the early days of the war that Moscow launched against its neighbour in February 2022.

There has been some improvement in safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi told Russia's RIA news agency in remarks published early on Tuesday. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant in Ukraine's southeast has been controlled by Russia since the early days of the war that Moscow launched against its neighbour in February 2022. "So far we have seen some improvement, but the situation continues to be extremely fragile," RIA cited Grossi as saying.

He said the agency has not observed any shelling of the plant. "But I weigh my words carefully," he added.

