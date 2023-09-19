European Commission VP: China is partner, competitor, systemic rival
China is a partner, competitor and systemic rival in areas including in the digital field, said European Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova on Tuesday, after co-chairing the EU-China High-level Digital Dialogue, the first in three years. Systemic rivalry has become the most prominent of the three in the digital area, Jourova told a press conference in Beijing.
It is important China and Europe keep communication channels open in various degrees where we disagree, she said.
