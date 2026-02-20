European Defence Giants Unite for Low-Cost Air-Defence Revolution

In an ambitious move, Europe's top five defence powers have embarked on a groundbreaking multi-million euro project, aiming to create cost-effective air-defence systems like autonomous drones within a year. This initiative was announced after a significant meeting in Krakow, acknowledging Ukraine's strategic use of drone technology.

The coalition, comprising France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Britain, seeks to bolster their defence readiness amid concerns about the U.S.'s commitment to European security. British Minister Luke Pollard emphasized the vast financial commitments being made to advance this technology.

Dubbed the 'Low-Cost Effectors and Autonomous Platforms' (LEAP) initiative, this collaboration aims to produce advanced defensive technologies by 2027. Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz underlined the necessity of rapid adaptation to modern technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)