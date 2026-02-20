Left Menu

European Defence Giants Unite for Low-Cost Air-Defence Revolution

Five major European defence nations are collaborating on the LEAP initiative to develop cost-effective air-defence systems, including autonomous drones and missiles, within a year. This effort underscores a push for enhanced defense capabilities amid growing concerns about U.S. commitment to European security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an ambitious move, Europe's top five defence powers have embarked on a groundbreaking multi-million euro project, aiming to create cost-effective air-defence systems like autonomous drones within a year. This initiative was announced after a significant meeting in Krakow, acknowledging Ukraine's strategic use of drone technology.

The coalition, comprising France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Britain, seeks to bolster their defence readiness amid concerns about the U.S.'s commitment to European security. British Minister Luke Pollard emphasized the vast financial commitments being made to advance this technology.

Dubbed the 'Low-Cost Effectors and Autonomous Platforms' (LEAP) initiative, this collaboration aims to produce advanced defensive technologies by 2027. Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz underlined the necessity of rapid adaptation to modern technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

