Odisha: Two men rescued after their car gets stuck on flooded road

Personnel of Odisha's State Disaster Relief Force rescued the occupants of a car, who were stranded after it got stuck in a flooded road in the Jagatsinghpur area.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 09:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 09:36 IST
Men shelter over car roof after it stuck on inundated road (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Personnel of Odisha's State Disaster Relief Force rescued the occupants of a car, who were stranded after it got stuck in a flooded road in the Jagatsinghpur area. Bystanders passing through an overbridge next to the spot where the car got stuck quite dramatically, informed local firefighters.

The firefighters arrived shortly after being informed of the incident and rescued the two stranded occupants of the vehicle. The incident took place at Rahama–Khosalpur road when the two men were travelling in their car.

The vehicle veered off course due to a sudden increase in the water level in the Mahanadi River and the subsequent flooding of the road they were travelling on. However, the car stuck to a tree and they climbed on it fearing for their lives. Later, one of them came down the tree and took shelter on a roof till help arrived.

After a frantic two-hour effort, the firemen were able to rescue the stranded men, who were identified as Rashmi Ranjan Swain of Dhirankia village of Jagatsinghpur district and Prashant Mohanty of Patkura village of Kendrapara district. (ANI)

