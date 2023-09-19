South Korea to hold talks with Japan, China on Sept 26
26, the South Korean foreign ministry said on Tuesday, working to stage the first summit of their leaders in four years. The meeting will be led by Jung Byung-won, South Korea's deputy foreign minister for political affairs, Japan's Funakoshi Takehiro and China's Nong Rong.
Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 11:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 11:51 IST
Senior officials of China, Japan and South Korea will hold talks in Seoul on Sept. 26, the South Korean foreign ministry said on Tuesday, working to stage the first summit of their leaders in four years.
The meeting will be led by Jung Byung-won, South Korea's deputy foreign minister for political affairs, Japan's Funakoshi Takehiro and China's Nong Rong. Although the countries had agreed to hold an annual summit since 2008, their leaders last met in December 2019.
